Daniel John Blondal Purchases 5,000 Shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Stock

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Daniel John Blondal purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,385,000 shares in the company, valued at C$6,509,500.

Shares of Nano One Materials stock opened at C$4.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$461.87 million and a PE ratio of -69.29. Nano One Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 20.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.43.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Nano One Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

