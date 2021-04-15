Danaher (DHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Danaher to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Danaher to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $237.30 on Thursday. Danaher has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The firm has a market cap of $169.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

