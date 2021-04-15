Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Danaher by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Danaher by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 554,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,454,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $237.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $169.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

