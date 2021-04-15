Dan Bodner Sells 43,098 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner sold 43,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $1,979,922.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 902,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,473,437.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Dan Bodner sold 11,975 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $549,772.25.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

