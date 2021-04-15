Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Insider Richard Lynn Bachman Sells 994,199 Shares of Stock

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) insider Richard Lynn Bachman sold 994,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $497,099.50.

Shares of Dakota Territory Resource stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Dakota Territory Resource Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland, and Poorman Anticline Properties covering an area of approximately 18,182 located in the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota.

