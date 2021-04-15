Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €97.00 by Warburg Research

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €97.00 ($114.12) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €73.35 ($86.30).

DAI opened at €75.41 ($88.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of €72.11 and a 200 day moving average of €59.56. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a fifty-two week high of €76.85 ($90.41).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

