D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DHI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

DHI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $779,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 271,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $369,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

