Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Up 276.9% in March

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 276.9% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CYRBY remained flat at $$4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.38.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile
