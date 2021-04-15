Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Up 276.9% in March

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 276.9% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CYRBY remained flat at $$4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.38.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial real estate properties in Brazil. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

