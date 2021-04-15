Cypress Capital Group Takes $2.15 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 1,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $88,964,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Comerica by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 353,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

NYSE CMA traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.54. 61,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,748. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $73.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.