Cypress Capital Group Sells 900 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,289. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $91.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.