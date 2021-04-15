Cypress Capital Group Has $7.75 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $228,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 273,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.45 on Thursday, reaching $203.97. The stock had a trading volume of 129,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,461. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.49 and a 1 year high of $204.18. The company has a market cap of $146.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

