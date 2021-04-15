Cypress Capital Group Has $12.21 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 213,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.23.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.46. The company had a trading volume of 653,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,430,027. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.53. The stock has a market cap of $459.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.