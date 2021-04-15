Cypress Capital Group Acquires 1,821 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in 3M by 13.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 15,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 521.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 39.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $197.22. 41,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,624. The firm has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.22. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

