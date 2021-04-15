CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $146.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benefiting from rising demand for cyber security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies remain a key growth driver. Moreover, strong presence across verticals such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities, are safeguarding CyberArk from negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Nonetheless, the mix toward software-as-a-service and subscription-based solutions is negatively impacting top-line results. Although the business model would help it generate stable revenues and expand margins in the long run, the company’s revenues and earnings are likely to remain under pressure until the transition completes. Moreover, increased sales & marketing expenses are likely to dampen its margins.”

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.86.

CYBR stock opened at $142.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.31 and a 200-day moving average of $133.71. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,032.29 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.