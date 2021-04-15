CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Truist Securities

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.31.

Shares of CVS opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold 543,362 shares of company stock worth $40,797,273 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

