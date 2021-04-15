CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce earnings per share of ($1.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the lowest is ($1.35). CVR Energy posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,266.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $5,181,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CVR Energy by 16,753.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 49.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at $649,000.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

