CVA Family Office LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 18,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,490. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $96.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.19.

