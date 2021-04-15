CVA Family Office LLC Has $9.45 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 3.6% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,146,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after buying an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 483.7% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $6.21 on Thursday, reaching $386.83. 1,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,319. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $220.85 and a 52 week high of $385.48.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

