CVA Family Office LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 131.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,035,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

