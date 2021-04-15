CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $546,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $102.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average is $92.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $102.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.