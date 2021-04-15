CVA Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,751 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.99. 32,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,958. The company has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.22 and a fifty-two week high of $225.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.88.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

