CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 1,238 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.43. 69,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,223. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

