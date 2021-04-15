Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Lowered by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $262.55. 9,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,732. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.37 and its 200 day moving average is $237.52. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.93 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

