CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CSRLF stock remained flat at $$4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. CSR has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.29.

Get CSR alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised CSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for homes and commercial buildings in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Cemintel fiber cement, Himmel interior systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, and CSR Inclose systems; energy and roofing solutions comprising Bradford and Martini insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for CSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.