CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised CSP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 36,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $369,892.80. Also, Director C Shelton James sold 5,000 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,429.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI opened at $8.61 on Thursday. CSP has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.92.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

