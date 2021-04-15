Crypto Sports Price Tops $0.76 on Top Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001204 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $1,493.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.