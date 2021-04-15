Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. Crown reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $106.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.39. Crown has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $106.76.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,323,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,601,000 after acquiring an additional 232,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after acquiring an additional 707,418 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,015,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

