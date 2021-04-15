CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $2,810,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $208.20 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $251.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.74 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.19.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $3,295,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,015 shares of company stock valued at $89,431,994 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.