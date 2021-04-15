CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.26. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

