Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 308.71 ($4.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 423.46 ($5.53) on Thursday. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 432.60 ($5.65). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 384.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -101.19.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

