Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 308.71 ($4.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 423.46 ($5.53) on Thursday. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a one year high of GBX 432.60 ($5.65). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 384.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -101.19.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

