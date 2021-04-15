Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Down 92.5% in March

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the March 15th total of 509,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,937,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,070,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 344,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 303,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.29. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.