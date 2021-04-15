Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from BNP Paribas

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

NYSE CS opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.