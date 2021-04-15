Credit Suisse Group Increases Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target to $102.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of ARNA opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $106,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,351 shares of company stock worth $9,720,589. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after purchasing an additional 248,747 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

