Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $18.03 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $20.73.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

