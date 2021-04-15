Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €51.26 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €51.26 ($60.31) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.37 ($61.62).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €48.11 ($56.60) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.73. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

