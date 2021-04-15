Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Westwater Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWR stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $156.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

