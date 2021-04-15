Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGI. State Street Corp raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 124,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 30.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 87,573 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 270,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 39,641 shares during the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGI opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $532.96 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.57 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGI. Barclays boosted their price objective on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

