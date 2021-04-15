Credit Suisse AG Makes New $81,000 Investment in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MEI Pharma by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 138,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $405.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.65.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

In related news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

