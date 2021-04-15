Credit Suisse AG Invests $92,000 in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Blue Apron as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 2,444.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 579,119 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APRN opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.06). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski purchased 10,700 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $75,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,297 shares in the company, valued at $579,370.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 86,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $887,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,490.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

APRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

