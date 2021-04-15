Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,780 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conn’s by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $638.48 million, a P/E ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CONN. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Conn’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

