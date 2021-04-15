Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Cut to Market Perform at Itau BBA Securities

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s previous close.

BAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Credicorp stock opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. Credicorp has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $172.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Credicorp by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after purchasing an additional 982,872 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,885,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,568,000 after purchasing an additional 276,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,803,000 after buying an additional 233,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

