Cowen Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $68.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cowen from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

TWTR stock opened at $69.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of -50.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. Twitter has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,333,537 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 388.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,830,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

