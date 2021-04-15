Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $385.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $386.79.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $363.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.16. The company has a market capitalization of $160.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.