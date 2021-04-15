Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Raised to $6.50

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

