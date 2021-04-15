Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,316,816 shares of company stock worth $3,056,712,491 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.20, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

