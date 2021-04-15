Cormark Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $162,762,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,283,000 after purchasing an additional 644,642 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after purchasing an additional 440,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,477,000 after purchasing an additional 316,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 487,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,324,000 after purchasing an additional 237,476 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

