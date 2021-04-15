Corbenic Partners LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.32. 345,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,822. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

