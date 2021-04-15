Corbenic Partners LLC Invests $30,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,614.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,179,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $312.08. 179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,943. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $161.18 and a twelve month high of $314.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.15.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

