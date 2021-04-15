Corbenic Partners LLC Invests $1.94 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 83,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Corbenic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,390,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 163,006 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 530,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 448,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

