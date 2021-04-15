Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of CPRT traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.89. The stock had a trading volume of 50,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,689. Copart has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.75. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Copart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after acquiring an additional 471,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Copart by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,740,000 after acquiring an additional 139,906 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $254,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

